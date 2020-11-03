Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE may soon be joined by a Note 20 FE

At its Galaxy S20 FE launch event in September, Samsung confirmed that it will launch new Fan Edition models of its flagship phones every year. However, it did not reveal any plans of releasing a Fan Edition of the Galaxy Note 20. While there’s still no solid evidence of the phone’s existence, a new “leak” suggests a Note 20 FE could be in the works.

As spotted by the folks at Androidu.ro, the landing page for the Galaxy S20 FE on Samsung’s Brazilian website mentions the Galaxy Note 20 FE. The fine print on the page reveals the phone will have a 6.5-inch display, just like the Galaxy S20 FE. The Galaxy Note 20 FE has also been mentioned in the page’s source.