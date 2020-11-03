Samantha Akkineni stuns in a pastel peach saree

Samantha Akkineni is definitely one of the most adored actresses down South. She has a massive fan following and everything she does becomes news in no time. The actress is quite active on social media too and often gives her fans an insight into her life. Be it her daily routine, workouts, diet or personal life, Samantha makes sure her fans always stay connected with her. Today, the actress took to Instagram to post a beautiful picture of herself. The diva looked like a dream in a pastel peach saree with golden border.

She paired it up with a spotless white blouse with elbow-length sleeves giving it a rather chic touch. The actress wore a pair of statement earring to amp up the look. We give this fashion outing of Samantha a big thumbs up.