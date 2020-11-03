Royce Da 5’9 & Nick Cannon On ‘Talking White’

Royce Da 5’9 was a guest on Nick Cannon’s podcast, where the pair discussed the concept of “talking white.”

“One of my pet peeves is ‘talking white,'” Royce shared. “I just attribute that to like, us not knowing who we are. You gotta have an identity and it can’t be ignorance.”

Cannon then weighed in, telling Royce most people equated it to “speaking intelligent.”

“We gotta have an identity and it can’t be ignorance.” Cannon stated. “You know, you hear the argument, ‘What is talking White. Do you mean being intelligent?'” 

