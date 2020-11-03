Roland Martin Flames Lil Wayne’s Trump Endorsement: It’s Beyond Stupid

Bradley Lamb
Roland Martin took exception to Lil Wayne’s very public endorsement of Donald Trump, calling him “stupid.”

“100% dumb*ss. 100%. Donald Trump’s Platinum Plan is the aluminum foil for me. I don’t know what…it is beyond stup–the logic of Lil Wayne is beyond stupid [inaudible], and I would say it to his face,” he told TheJasmineBRAND.

He said he would not be inviting Weezy on his show:

“There’s nothing intellectual that little Lil Wayne would bring to Roland Martin Unfiltered. Now, because I’ve seen his interviews on ESPN and First Take, and none of them are logical. Would I have a problem interviewing him? No. But he would have to explain himself, I don’t know if that’s possible. So, if Lil Wayne actually wants to get educated from from somebody Black who knows policy right come on.”

