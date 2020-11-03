Roland Martin Flames Lil Wayne’s Trump Endorsement: It’s Beyond Stupid

Roland Martin took exception to Lil Wayne’s very public endorsement of Donald Trump, calling him “stupid.”

“100% dumb*ss. 100%. Donald Trump’s Platinum Plan is the aluminum foil for me. I don’t know what…it is beyond stup–the logic of Lil Wayne is beyond stupid [inaudible], and I would say it to his face,” he told TheJasmineBRAND.

He said he would not be inviting Weezy on his show:

“There’s nothing intellectual that little Lil Wayne would bring to Roland Martin Unfiltered. Now, because I’ve seen his interviews on ESPN and First Take, and none of them are logical. Would I have a problem interviewing him? No. But he would have to explain himself, I don’t know if that’s possible. So, if Lil Wayne actually wants to get educated from from somebody Black who knows policy right come on.”

Last week, Wayne shared an image of him meeting Trump. He praised Trump and endorsed him for president. Fans think it’s all about the taxes.