Rockets expected to rebuke 76ers’ interest in Harden

Houston’s lack of interest in trade talks falls in line with the report that the Rockets remain “100 percent committed” to Harden as their franchise cornerstone, a role he has filled since being traded to the team in 2012.

While they have not won a title, the Rockets have been perennial contenders in the Harden era, even pushing the Warriors to seven games in the Western Conference Finals in the 2017-18 season. Plus, with Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas set to become Houston’s head coach, the team likely wants to see how the two mesh together.

As for the 76ers, it should not surprise anyone that Daryl Morey, who left Houston and joined Philadelphia this offseason, is already looking to get aggressive in the trade market. While he may not be able to grab Harden, don’t be shocked if Philadelphia comes up a lot in trade talks this offseason. Morey has never shied away from making bold moves in order to acquire superstars, which is exactly how he got Harden in the first place.