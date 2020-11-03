Refs change penalty on controversial Giants-Bucs 2-pt conversion attempt

The referees in the “Monday Night Football” between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers controversially changed their call on a 2-point conversion attempt late in Monday’s game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Giants scored on a touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Golden Tate with 28 seconds left to make it 25-23. The Giants then attempted a 2-point conversion to try and tie the game at 25.

Jones threw a pass for Dion Lewis that was behind the back and fell incomplete after some contact from Antoine Winfield Jr.