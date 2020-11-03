Ravi Teja’s workout selfie is driving fans crazy

It wasn’t a normal Tuesday morning for Ravi Teja fans. The superstar South actor has often treated his fans with his Instagram posts. However today he decided to go ahead and surprise his fans with a hot selfie from his workout session at the gym and drove the netizens crazy.



In the selfie, Ravi Teja is seen all beefy post-workout. He pinned a digital-sticker to it which said ‘wake up, work out.’ Looks like this is the actor’s fitness mantra as he started his morning with some intense fitness regime and shared it with his fans. Ravi Teja is always seen in his fittest best at the movies. Now that he has resumed work, the superstar must have decided to work harder and kickstart his morning in the healthiest way possible.