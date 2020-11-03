Ranking the 12 best NFL trade deadline deals since 2015

The trade deadline in the NFL is not quite the holiday it is in Major League Baseball, but no longer is it the functional equivalent of Arbor Day.

Over the past five years, stuff actually has happened as pro football’s trade deadline approached. This year, we saw the Steelers trade for linebacking help in Avery Williamson, the Bucs get Steve McLendon for their defensive line and defensive end Jordan Willis move to the 49ers.

And that’s just what the Jets have been up to in the past two weeks.

In 2015, a mere five years ago, there was only one trade transacted in the NFL between Oct. 15 and the Nov. 3 deadline. There were 10 this season, still with hours to go before the deadline.

That’s a dramatic change in a short time. This requires two elements, equally essential to the process: Contending teams have determined that they can assimilate acquired players rapidly enough for them to contribute to championship pursuits, and failing teams have seized upon the value of acquiring even meager assets for players on burdensome or expiring contracts.

Whether the Jets eventually can turn their capitulation into championships remains to be seen, but many of the teams that wound up on this list of the top 12 deadline-type deals since 2015 — those transacted after Oct. 15 — achieved great things.

Here’s a look back.