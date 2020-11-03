Raiders’ Trent Brown hospitalized after pregame IV mishap

Raiders offensive lineman Trent Brown was hospitalized Sunday after a pregame mishap with an IV injection.

The veteran was receiving the IV before a Week 8 matchup with the Browns when air entered his bloodstream, according to NFL Network. Having air enter Brown’s bloodstream required immediate medical attention, and he was taken to the hospital, where he stayed overnight.

“We’re just going to say that he got ill here in the locker room and he’s being evaluated right now,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters after the game. “We’ll update you as soon as we know something. But I’m told everything is OK. We were expecting Trent to play today; he had a great practice on Friday.”

Brown had been slated to make his return after missing time following a positive COVID-19 test. It’s been a bumpy 2020 season for Brown, who injured his calf early in Week 1 and didn’t play again until Week 5. He hasn’t played since Week 5 because of the positive coronavirus test and Sunday’s IV issue.

The Raiders beat Cleveland without Brown, 16-6. Brown’s in his sixth year in the NFL, and he made his first Pro Bowl in 2019. Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs had a season-high 128 rushing yards despite Brown’s absence.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr described the pregame scene when he spoke with reporters after the game.

“All of a sudden, we come in and they’re wheeling him out and I’m like, ‘Bro, what is going on?’ It was crazy and so we prayed,” Carr said. “As a team we prayed for him, we made sure he was OK, his family, because I’m sure they were scared to death. We could write a pretty good book in just my seven years here. There’s been some crazy stuff that has happened. And today was another one of those things.”

Brown’s is not the first pregame error to result in unanticipated missed time during the 2020 season. Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor was slated to start in Week 2 before a pregame shot accidentally punctured his lung. Justin Herbert has been the LA starter ever since.

After signing a four-year, $66-million deal with the Raiders in March 2019, Brown’s starting spot isn’t in jeopardy. He’ll get a chance to return to the field in Week 9 at the Chargers.