R Madhavan shares his take on the controversy surrounding Baba Ka Dhaba

A roadside eatery in Delhi became all the rage on social media after popular Instagram influencer and YouTuber Gaurav Wasan posted the video of the elderly couple running the place along with urging people to show some support for the two. The video garnered a lot of attention and Kanta Prasad, the owner of the eatery named Baba Ka Dhaba, began to see a flurry of customers turn up. Now, Prasad has filed a complaint against Gaurav Wasan for misappropriation of funds.

Actor Madhavan reacted to the same on social media by tweeting, “Elderly owner of Baba ka Dhaba duped in Delhi? Now this is the kind of thing that gives ppl a reason not to do good. Unacceptable. Now if this fraud couple is caught and punished ..FAITH will be restored .. @DelhiPolice full faith in you”, Take a look at his tweet below.

Elderly owner of Baba ka Dhaba duped in Delhi? Now this is the kind of thing that gives ppl a reason not to do good. Unacceptable. Now if this fraud couple is caught and punished ..FAITH will be restored .. âÂÂ¦@DelhiPoliceâÂÂ© full faith in you ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/f4D2IdlOq9

— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 2, 2020

In his further tweets, Madhavan requested people to not indulge in social media trials and let the investigation take its due course.