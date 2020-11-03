Punter turns miracle $1 bet into $30,000

A TAB punter is $30,000 richer after nailing the first four in the second race of the day at Flemington from a $1 bet.
A genius punter miraculously nailed the top four finishing order of the 1400m event which was host to a field of 12 runners.
They successfully picked $41 shot No Restriction to win the race. They then selected Pride Of Jenni, Ripper Rita and Sweet Reply, all outsiders, to finish second, third and fourth respectively.
A massive total of $30,070.10 was paid out. The punter was aided due to favourites Joviality and Twains Express both failing to fire.
DIVIDENDS (NSW TAB)
- No Restriction $47.90 Win $9.70 Place
- Pride Of Jenni $3.80 Place
- Ripper Rita $5.70 Place
- Sweet Reply
Quinella $340.10
Exacta $563.50
Trifecta $18,002.20
First 4 $30,070.10