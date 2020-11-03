Punter turns miracle $1 bet into $30,000

A TAB punter is $30,000 richer after nailing the first four in the second race of the day at Flemington from a $1 bet.

A genius punter miraculously nailed the top four finishing order of the 1400m event which was host to a field of 12 runners.

They successfully picked $41 shot No Restriction to win the race. They then selected Pride Of Jenni, Ripper Rita and Sweet Reply, all outsiders, to finish second, third and fourth respectively.

A massive total of $30,070.10 was paid out. The punter was aided due to favourites Joviality and Twains Express both failing to fire.

Declan Bates on board No Restriction wins race 2 the World Horse Racing Desirable Stake (Getty)

DIVIDENDS (NSW TAB)

No Restriction $47.90 Win $9.70 Place Pride Of Jenni $3.80 Place Ripper Rita $5.70 Place Sweet Reply

Quinella $340.10

Exacta $563.50

Trifecta $18,002.20

First 4 $30,070.10