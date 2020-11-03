PS5’s DualSense gamepad works with Nintendo Switch via third-party adapter

Along with Android and PC, Sony’s new DualSense PlayStation 5 controller works with the Nintendo Switch.
Yes, you read that correctly.
Twitter user BrokenGamezHDR connected the DualSense gamepad to Nintendo’s home console-handheld hybrid through a third-party 8BitDo adapter that allows users to hook nearly any controller up to the Japanese gaming giant’s Switch.
Dualsense works on the Nintendo Switch pic.twitter.com/jQhSwUbUbE
— BrokenGamezHDR (@BrokenGamezHDR_) November 2, 2020
In the brief video posted by BrokenGamezHDR (seen above), the DualSense gamepad is used to navigate the Switch’s menu and play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It’s unclear if the PS5 controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers work with the Switch, but it’s unlikely that they do.
While Sony’s PlayStation 5 doesn’t officially release until November 12th, some DualSense gamepads have gone on sale early in regions around the world.
The brick-covered 8BitDo Wireless USB Adapter for Switch and PC is available for $24.99 from Best Buy’s website. The adapter also lets users connect the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Wii remote and Wii U Pro controller wirelessly to the Switch.
Source: @BrokenGamezHDR Via: GameSpot