Pop Singer Bebe Rexha Bikini Pics: Is She ‘Thick’ Or ‘FAT’??

Bradley Lamb
Pop star Bebe Rexha is going viral on social media today, after bikini pics of the pretty blonde were leaked yesterday.

Bebe Rexha’s curves were on display all over Twitter, can confirm, as she was prancing around the beach wearing a red bikini. Bebe has been vacationing in Cabo, Mexico with her boyfriend Keyan Safyari.

The 31-year-old singer looked “thick” in the bikini, and most of her fans have been praising her look. But not everyone likes the way Bebe looks.

