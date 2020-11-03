Pop Singer Bebe Rexha Bikini Pics: Is She ‘Thick’ Or ‘FAT’??

Pop star Bebe Rexha is going viral on social media today, after bikini pics of the pretty blonde were leaked yesterday.

Bebe Rexha’s curves were on display all over Twitter, can confirm, as she was prancing around the beach wearing a red bikini. Bebe has been vacationing in Cabo, Mexico with her boyfriend Keyan Safyari.

The 31-year-old singer looked “thick” in the bikini, and most of her fans have been praising her look. But not everyone likes the way Bebe looks.

MONIECE FROM LOVE & HIPHOP BLEACHES SKIN

There are some “haters” on Twitter, particularly overseas in the United Kingdom, who are calling Bebe “fat.”

Take a look at the images, and decide for yourself.

HERE’S BEBE FROM THE FRONT, ADJUSTING HER BIKINI BOTTOMS

HERE’S BEBE REXHA LAYING ON HER STOMACH – HER BODY LOOKS IMPRESSIVE HERE

HERE’S A FULL BODY PIC – SHOWING HER THICK LEGS

FOR THE FULL ARTICLE, AND ALL THE PICS, CLICK HERE