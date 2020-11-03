Poorer and smaller: Ten ways the coronavirus crisis will shape the global economy in the long term

Article content continued

Fourth, enhanced role of technology. This is not going to reverse. At the same time, the centrality of the tech giants has increased the focus upon their enormous influence. Pressure to regulate monopolies and increase competition, especially in the tech sector, is likely to increase.

Fifth, the expanded role of government. Big crises tend to cause a step change in the role of government. Particularly significant is pressure to “build back better.” So governments are likely to be permanently more interventionist than before the pandemic?

Photo by Dave Chan/AFP via Getty Images files

Sixth, unwinding of interventions. Central banks are committed to “low for long,” in interest rates. Provided real and nominal interest rates do remain low, governments will be able to manage their own debts and help manage the restructuring of the debts owed by others. At some point, fiscal deficits will have to be reduced. Given the pressures for spending, that is likely to mean higher taxes, especially on the wealthy “winners.”

Seventh, effect on domestic politics. Some countries have shown effective responses to the crisis, while others have not. Whether a country is democratic or not has not determined this difference. Part of what does is whether the government cares about its effectiveness. Populist demagogues, such as Jair Bolsonaro, Boris Johnson and Donald Trump have performed poorly. This may force a shift against their performance politics.

Eighth, impact on international relations. This is a truly global crisis and one that can be effectively managed only with global co-operation. Yet trends in the direction of unilateralism and international conflict have been reinforced by the pandemic. The chances are good that this will get worse now, especially between the U.S. and China.