Poll: Do you agree with Gov. Charlie Baker’s new COVID-19 restrictions?

On the eve of the presidential election, Gov. Charlie Baker announced several executive orders to curb rising coronavirus cases in the state, and we want to know what Boston.com readers think of the new restrictions before they go into effect Friday.

Among the orders: an updated mask mandate requiring face coverings in public (even if you’re six feet apart); tighter limits on gatherings (outdoor limits drop from 50 to 25 people, indoor from 25 to 10); a 9:30 p.m. business curfew (which includes table service at restaurants); and a reinstated stay-at-home advisory from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The orders come amid a worrying spike in cases in recent weeks. On the heels of a relatively restrained summer, cases in Massachusetts slowly ticked up again through the fall, and the state announced over 1,000 new cases for the ninth day in a row Sunday.

Tell us your thoughts on the orders in the survey below or email [email protected], and we’ll report back by the end of the week.

