Photos: Arjun Rampal steps out with Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik

Arjun Rampal is gearing up for Abbas-Mustan’s upcoming series Penthouse. The actor recently even took to social media to reveal his new look for the series. He has got a new haircut for the role and is looking quite cool in it. The shutterbugs snapped the actor this afternoon as he stepped out with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik. Arjun opted for a pair grey tracks and a sea blue full-sleeves T-shirt, with a pair of sleek sunglasses and grey converse.

He happily posed for the paparazzi before getting inside his ride. Gabriella, on the other hand, chose to wear a pair of parallel cut jeans and a light blue and brown shirt carrying little Arik in her arms. Check out their latest pictures below…