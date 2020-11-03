Pennsylvania Trump Supporters Chant ‘LeBron James Sucks’ After Trump Took A Shot At The Basketball Player

Donald Trump has been on a roll when it comes to picking one-sided fights with other famous figures, riling up his supporters in key swing states just ahead of the presidential election.

After suggesting he’d fire the nation’s leading disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci after the election at a Florida rally late Sunday night, Donnie took aim at LeBron James next.

At a Pennsylvania rally Monday, Trump was taking shots and even mimicked a jumper as he spoke on LeBron and the NBA’s support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“How about basketball?” Trump asked while trying to shade the NBA and its ratings. “How about LeBron? I felt badly for LeBron, very badly. Down 71% and that’s with the championship. I didn’t watch one shot. I get bored. Back, forth, back, forth. You know why? When they don’t respect our country, when they don’t respect our flag, nobody wants to watch.”

Despite the fact that LeBron led the Lakers to a championship, Trump is clearly not a fan of one of his biggest critics. LeBron has also been an advocate for the BLM movement.

“And the NFL is down,” Trump continued. “The NFL is way down. You gotta stand for our flag. You gotta really be great to our flag and to our anthem and if you don’t do that, we’re not watching.”

At that point, Trump’s supporters started chanting “LeBron James sucks,” to which Donnie replied, “What a great crowd!” You can watch below:

LeBron may end up taking the high road as he has yet to respond to Donnie’s shade. We’ll keep you posted if he does.

