Parrot rescues owner after house catches alight

A parrot has come to his owner’s rescue after he alerted the sleeping man to a fire which had erupted in his house in Brisbane.

Eric woke his owner in the middle of the night after his timber house in Kangaroo Point, in the city’s inner south, caught fire.

“Eric, my parrot, he started to yell, so I woke up and I smelt a bit of smoke, I grabbed Eric, opened the door and looked to the back of the house and saw some flames,” the man told .

Fire crews attend a house fire in Kangaroo Point, Brisbane. (Nine/Today)

The owner of the house was woken in the middle of the night by his pet parrot. (Nine/Today)

The home was well alight when crews arrived at the scene around 2.30am, however they were able to extinguish the blaze before it impacted any neighbouring properties.

The home was sadly destroyed in the blaze however the man and his parrot were unharmed.

The house was detsoryed but the man and parrot escpaed and were unharmed. (Nine/Today)