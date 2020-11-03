Parrot rescues owner after house catches alight

A parrot has come to his owner’s rescue after he alerted the sleeping man to a fire which had erupted in his house in Brisbane.
Eric woke his owner in the middle of the night after his timber house in Kangaroo Point, in the city’s inner south, caught fire.
“Eric, my parrot, he started to yell, so I woke up and I smelt a bit of smoke, I grabbed Eric, opened the door and looked to the back of the house and saw some flames,” the man told .
The home was well alight when crews arrived at the scene around 2.30am, however they were able to extinguish the blaze before it impacted any neighbouring properties.
The home was sadly destroyed in the blaze however the man and his parrot were unharmed.
Fire investigators are expected to attend the scene later today to determine the cause of the blaze.