Packers, Texans unable to come to terms on Will Fuller trade

Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport (h/t Grant Gordon), the Texans and Green Bay Packers discussed a potential deal but couldn’t come to terms on a transaction before 4 p.m. ET. Rapoport added that the Texans may have wanted as high as a second-round draft pick for the 26-year-old who has tallied 21 regular-season touchdowns during his career.

A first-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, Fuller is in the final year of his rookie contract. He has 31 catches for 490 receiving yards and five touchdowns with Houston this season.

The Packers, who defeated the Texans on Oct. 25, once again failed to deliver a dynamic wideout for NFL Most Valuable Player candidate Aaron Rodgers. The one-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback is currently second in the NFL behind only Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs in total QBR (83.5) and has 20 touchdown throws with only two interceptions after seven games.

Davante Adams is Rodgers’ top target and leads the Packers in catches (43), receiving yards (502), and receiving scores (7).