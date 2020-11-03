Packers lose two more players to COVID-19 protocols

It was earlier this season that the NFL changed its virus-related protocols after multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 within the Patriots and Titans organizations.

Now, those who are deemed to be high risk for being in close contact with an individual who has the virus must quarantine. That includes the Packers’ backup running back in Williams and their starting inside linebacker (Martin).

Star Packers running back Aaron Jones (calf) is questionable for Thursday’s game after missing the past couple weeks.

He’s been a limited participant in practice thus far this week. If Jones can’t go, it will be a big story for the Packers. With Dillon and Williams both out, Tyler Ervin would likely get a bulk of the carries behind Aaron Rodgers in the Packers’ backfield.

The Packers are set to take on a San Francisco defense that has yielded 4.0 yards per rush and ranks in the middle of the pack stopping the run. Green Bay will need balance given Rodgers’ struggles against the 49ers in recent seasons.

None of this is likely to matter given that the Packers’ Week 9 opponent is dealing with myriad injuries. That includes stars Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle being out for the long term. Even then, being without three running backs on a short week is no small thing.