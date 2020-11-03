Ottawa proposes changes to Broadcasting Act that could raise $800-million from streamers like Netflix, Spotify

Article content continued

A technical document provided by the government estimates those contributions could reach as much as $830 million by 2023.

The bill will allow the CRTC to levy monetary penalties for non-compliance, broadcasting when prohibited from doing so or failing to submit information required.

The technical document also said the bill will likely result in the government asking the CRTC to decide which online broadcasters should be regulated and determine the merits of giving additional regulatory credits to those producing content that is “culturally desirable, but otherwise less likely to be produced, such as supporting Indigenous peoples, French-language creators and racialized and ethno-cultural communities.”

The note said the CRTC may also be ordered to look into what qualifies as Canadian content and whether that definition takes into account tax credits or intellectual property.

Ensuring content reflects Canada’s diversity may also be a priority. The document teases that the CRTC may be asked to look at ensuring there is support for programs created and produced by women, racialized groups, official language minority communities and those with disabilities or identifying as LGBTQ+.

Even regulatory tools that would provide fair and transparent remuneration for musical artists could be analyzed, the document said.

Minister of Heritage Steven Guilbeault is expected to share more of his plans at an Ottawa press conference to be held at 1 p.m. local time.