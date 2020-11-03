Ole Miss TE DaMarcus Thomas hospitalized after practice injury

Per ESPN’s Alex Scarborough and Nick Suss of the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger, Ole Miss Rebels freshman tight end DaMarcus Thomas was airlifted to a local hospital after he sustained a hit during a practice that temporarily left him unable to move.

Coach Lane Kiffin later told reporters that Thomas regained some movement and feeling while at the medical facility.

“Obviously hopefully this is some severe stinger,” Kiffin explained while adding that he’s never seen an injury like Thomas’ during his career. “I did ask them, the medical staff. They said that that does happen sometimes. I’m just praying that that’s somehow what it is.”

Kiffin, who was visibly shaken during his media availability, didn’t want to speak about Thomas’ potential return to a football field.

“If you saw what I saw, you wouldn’t be worried about whether he was going to play or not,” Kiffin said.

Thomas, who is 18 years old, appeared in five of the team’s first six games of the season but hasn’t yet made a box score. Kiffin stopped practice early following Thomas’ injury.

“They keep touching him going ‘Do you feel this? Do you feel this?’ He keeps saying no,” Kiffin said. “And you’re thinking about your own kid. I don’t know. That’s the first time I’d seen something where I just called [Kiffin’s son] Knox’s mom and said I couldn’t care less whether he ever plays football ever after seeing that.”