NFL trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates for 2020 deadline day

Nov. 3, 2020 will go down in history mostly for what happens on Election Day, but that doesn’t mean the NFL trade deadline won’t try to play a part in the historic Tuesday. We’ll know the outcomes of any trade negotiations right around the 4 p.m. ET deadline, well before election results, so hopefully your favorite team makes an uplifting deal.

There were a handful of trades in October in warming up for the trade deadline, but this is of course an unprecedented year for trading for a couple reasons. First and foremost is the COVID-19 pandemic, which has an impact on finances and on the logistics of moving any player from one team to another under the NFL’s protocols. Additionally, the NFL expanded the playoffs this year to include seven teams from each conference, changing the math on who is a contender or rebuilder. The deadline is also later than usual, which could factor into decision-making, too.

This year’s deadline includes a number of obvious candidates to move, including John Ross, David Njoku, Ryan Kerrigan and Kenny Stills. There are also some exciting young players being thrown around in rumors, like Evan Engram and QBs Sam Darnold and Dwayne Haskins. It seems the reports involving Matt Ryan and Julio Jones likely won’t come to much due to their large contracts, as expected. And with a few contenders in serious need of defensive reinforcements, safety Justin Simmons or pass-rusher Takk McKinley could all be in the cards.

The days leading up to the 2019 deadline saw a number of big-name players moved, including Marcus Peters, Jalen Ramsey, Emmanuel Sanders, Quandre Diggs, Kenyan Drake and Leonard Williams. The 2018 deadline was highlighted by Amari Cooper’s trade to the Cowboys. We’ll have to stay tuned in right until 4 p.m. ET to see if this year’s deadline brings about a similar swath of dealing.

Below, you’ll find all the deals completed so far in 2020 leading up to the deadline, along with the latest news and rumors about NFL trades.

NFL trades completed before deadline

— Nov. 2: The Los Angeles Chargers sent defensive back Desmond King to the Tennessee Titans in a trade one day before the deadline. The Chargers will receive a sixth-round pick in return. L.A.’s tendency to blow leads has it out of contention and allowed the veteran King to bolster a probable playoff team.

— Nov. 2: The San Francisco 49ers traded linebacker Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 49ers will acquire a conditional fifth-round pick and linebacker Kiko Alonso. Standout linebacker Fred Warner likely made Alexander expendable for the 49ers.

— Nov. 2: The Dallas Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Eli Ankou from the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick. Ankou is an attempt at shoring up a historically bad Cowboys defense.

— Nov. 1: After losing to the Chiefs, the New York Jets trade linebacker Avery Williamson to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh sends a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Jets, who send a 2022 seventh-round pick to Pittsburgh. The deal adds another talented player to an already strong Steelers defense while allowing Williamson to move from an 0-8 team to a 7-0 team.

— Oct. 28: The Cincinnati Bengals traded away defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks for a seventh-round pick and offensive lineman B.J. Finney. Dunlap had passive-aggressively requested a trade by posting his house for sale on social media.

— Oct. 27: The Detroit Lions traded a conditional sixth-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys to acquire defensive end Everson Griffen.

— Oct. 23: The Giants traded linebacker Markus Golden to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2021 sixth-round pick. The trade provided Arizona with a potential pass-rushing replacement for the veteran Chandler Jones, who is out for the season.

— Oct. 22: The Minnesota Vikings trade defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 fifth-round pick. The Vikings had acquired Ngakoue earlier in 2020 from Jacksonville.

— Oct. 21: The Jets trade linebacker Jordan Willis and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

— Oct. 18: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers acquire defensive tackle Steve McLendon from the New York Jets, along with a 2023 seventh-round pick, in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round selection.

NFL trade deadline 2020: Tracking the latest news, rumors

