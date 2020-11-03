NFL players who should be dealt at the trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is November 3, and the buzz continues to get louder as we get closer. These 25 players could be on the move before the deadline.
Ryan Anderson, DE, Washington
A second-round pick in 2017, Anderson has only six career sacks and has struggled to find the field this season on a team deep with edge rushers. He could be worthy of a late-round draft pick with his free agency pending.
Conley had a strong 2019 season after joining the Jaguars, but his role has been diminished this year after the team drafted Laviska Shenault. He’s still a capable wideout and could be attractive as an extra piece for a contender, as Conley will be a free agent after this season.
The 21st overall pick in the 2017 draft, Davis has never met expectations in Detroit. He’s seen his playing time cut substantially this year, so the Lions should have no hesitancy to trade the former 100 tackle man and pending free agent.
Fackrell made a name for himself in Green Bay during 2018 when he recorded 10.5 sacks, but he’s been mostly a role player during his career. Now with the Giants on a one-year deal, he could be a nice addition as a backup for a contender.
The market for Golden’s services didn’t seem robust in the offseason despite recording 10 sacks in 2019, and he’s struggled as a situational pass rusher early this year. Still on an affordable one-year deal, Golden could be worth a flyer for a contending team.
UPDATE: Golden was traded to Arizona on 10/23/20.
Gore has quietly emerged as the Jets primary ball carrier this year, but he doesn’t have a future with the team at age 37. The best thing that can be said for Gore at this point in his career is that he’s durable, and he could provide some stability as a backup for a competitive team late in the year.
Green was brought back by the Bengals on the franchise tag after he missed all of 2019. He’s had more trouble staying on the field this year, and his effort has also seemed lacking. At age 32, it might be best for both team and player if Green is traded.
Harmon joined the Lions in the offseason after seven seasons in New England, as a great fit for Matt Patricia’s defense. With Patricia’s future in doubt, the Lions are best served seeing if they can get anything for Harmon in return.
Charles Harris, DE, Falcons
A former bust as a first-round pick in Miami, Harris recorded two sacks in his first three games with the Falcons this year. However, unless the team is looking to sign him long term, Harris would be a worthy trade chip if he keeps recording highlights in his walk year.
Just one year removed from being a first-round pick, Haskins was benched by Washington. The new coaching clearly doesn’t feel he has a future with the organization, so Washington has a chance to cut their losses at the trade deadline.
Jeffery seemingly had a falling out with the Eagles in the offseason, and has been sidelined with a foot injury to start the season. It could be only a matter for time before Philadelphia finally trades their former No. 1 wideout.
Jones has been an excellent contributor for the Lions since he joined the team in 2016, but he’s had trouble staying healthy in recent seasons. He’s set to be a free agent in the offseason, and has a chance to fetch a draft pick for Detroit before the deadline.
Ryan Kerrigan, OLB, Washington
Kerrigan is synonymous with Washington as a former first-round pick in 2011, but his role has dwindled with the new coaching staff. Now a pass-rushing specialist at age 32, Kerrigan could be a good fit for a contender searching for some pass rush help.
Mack remains an outstanding center, but he’s a pending free agent who will turn 35 in November. Time is running out for the six-time Pro Bowler’s career, and he could help several competitive teams.
McDougald has been one of the most productive players on the Jets roster after coming over from Seattle in the Jamal Adams trade. Still, he does little for a team completely out of contention, and could add depth to a competitor at the trade deadline.
A first-round pick in 2017, McKinley has continued to disappoint for the Falcons with only one sack through his first three games this season. If the Falcons plan to move on from McKinley, they might as well see what they can get in a trade.
Njoku requested a trade following the offseason signing of Austin Hooper, and the former first-round pick has made a very minimal contribution this year. He’s still good insurance for a competitive Browns team, but might still make sense as a trade chip.
Breshad Perriman, WR, Jets
The offseason signing of Perriman hasn’t gone as planned due to injury, but the speedy wideout still has a chance to help someone down the stretch. He could be an instant deep threat with an average of nearly 16 yards per catch for his career.
Perryman was benched before the season started, and has spent 2020 as a backup for the Chargers. As the team continues to fall out of contention, Perryman could be a useful addition at the deadline.
Peterson has been the surprising bell cow back for Detroit after Washington released him, but it would make sense for the Lions to give rookie D’Andre Swift a longer look down the stretch and move on from Peterson.
After a promising start to his career, Reddick’s role in the Cardinals defense has taken a major hit. The former first-round pick could likely see a bigger role elsewhere before entering free agency if Arizona continues to fall behind in the division.
Ross was the ninth overall pick in the 2017 draft due in large part to his blazing speed, but his durability and route running has held him back. He’s barely had a role with Cincinnati this year, and seems overdue for a trade with free agency coming after this season.
Ryan signed with the Giants late in the offseason after Deandre Baker was released, and he’s played relatively well for his new team. However, the Giants don’t have much use for the veteran with little hope of making the playoffs, so it could be worth seeing what they can get at the deadline.
With the additions of Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb in the offseason, Stills has seen very limited snaps as the Texans fourth wideout. He remains a capable deep threat, and would likely have a market at the trade deadline.
Another useful veteran on the Jets defense, Williams has three 100 tackle seasons in his career and has continued to see regular snaps this year after missing 2019 to a knee injury. The non-competitive Jets have no reason to keep Williamson around if they can get a viable trade offer.