Netflix To Increase Subscription Charges Again

Netflix has announced that they are increasing their subscription charge again, this time from $14 to $18.

The streaming platform’s standard plan will now cost U.S. customers $13.99 a month, and the premium plan will increase $2 to $17.99 a month. Their basic plan will remain the same, at $8.99.

“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever, and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” a spokesperson for Netflix said. “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films — in addition to our great fall lineup. As always we offer a range of plans so that people can pick a price that works best for their budget.”

