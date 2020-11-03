Netflix To Increase Subscription Charges Again

Netflix has announced that they are increasing their subscription charge again, this time from $14 to $18.

The streaming platform’s standard plan will now cost U.S. customers $13.99 a month, and the premium plan will increase $2 to $17.99 a month. Their basic plan will remain the same, at $8.99.

“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever, and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” a spokesperson for Netflix said. “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films — in addition to our great fall lineup. As always we offer a range of plans so that people can pick a price that works best for their budget.”

CHEATERS PROMOTIONAL TRAILER

The streaming platform’s last price increase was in January 2019.

Despite the hike in price, it’s unlikely that Netflix will lose too many subscribers if any. The platform continues to add to its catalog of both original and retro content.