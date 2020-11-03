Nasdaq futures leap 3.5% within hour, tripping trading pause, as Trump odds rise

Article content continued

Hopes of a multi-trillion fiscal aid package has boosted benchmark Treasury yields to the highest level since June, dragging beaten-down shares of financial companies higher as well. Meanwhile, the Nomura-Wolfe Biden Election Basket — a group of stocks that wagers on potential winners from a Democratic victory while betting against shares seen as losers — climbed to a record on Monday. The basket holds 30 pair trades across sectors including technology, health care, utilities and others.

But not all outcomes under Biden are considered market-friendly. He also has pledged to roll back the huge tax cuts that Trump handed corporate America back in 2017, a move that, irrespective of the public-policy merits it may have, at least has the potential to create stress for equities. Democrats have also promised tighter financial regulation and will look at how megacap tech companies operate.

Another possibility is that a Biden win is not accompanied by Democrats taking over control of the Senate, leaving Congress divided. That could temper expectations for a spending bill and threaten to stall much of Biden’s platform.

The S,amp;P 500 retreated in both September and October after a torrid summer rally. It closed Tuesday about 6 per cent below its all-time high.

While trades reflecting a Democratic sweep held firm, betting markets aren’t convinced. One gauge slipped to just over 50 per cent odds of the so-called Blue Wave — that Democrats oust Trump and take Congressional majorities. Traders hedged prospects of post-vote volatility, driving a measure of expected swings in China’s yuan to its highest level in more than nine years.

“The closer the race is, the bigger the risk is,” said Erika Karp, founder and CEO of Cornerstone Capital Group. “A close outcome is a risk to the market. The longer it drags out, the bigger the risks.”

