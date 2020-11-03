Metropolitan Police Are Looking For A Man In Connection To An Alleged Rape That Took Place In South London

On Tuesday, a young woman took to social media to share with her followers that her little sister had witnessed a young girl being abducted while on her way to school. In a post detailing the incident, the woman claims that the man was seen moving quickly with his hand over the young girl’s mouth.

However, the sister of the young woman who shared the post, notified her mother and sister and they were able to follow the man, and eventually, they were able to interfere and the young girl emotionally started to tell them what had happened.

Now the Metropolitan Police are looking for the man, who they have identified as Kadian Nelson, 26. They believe he currently lives in the Mitcham area within London.

The young woman who shared the videos on social media told us that the young girl is back with her family and is being provided with protection as well.

Detective Supt Owain Richards spoke about the case and said, “Police have been conducting extensive inquiries today to locate Kadian Nelson after an allegation of rape was received shortly after 07:00hrs to the North Place area on Tuesday, 3 November. A teenage girl is being supported by specialist officers. I am appealing directly to Kadian to attend his nearest police station immediately or to call the police and inform us as to his whereabouts. This is for his safety, as well as members of the public.”

He continued to state, “I urge those people to go home. Do not try to take the law into your own hands or you may end up doing something you regret and potentially face police action yourself. You must allow us to do our jobs. It is imperative that we follow the right processes as we investigate this incident as any interference could potentially affect proceedings further down the line.”

View this post on Instagram A lot of people asking me to post this so they can reshare My sister who realised what was happening is 11 years old and notified my Mum and sister who then pursued him. This happened this morning around 7am, the police arrived shortly after and the man had already ran away. If you know him or any information about him please hit my DM. A post shared by Niss (@niss.jekf) on Nov 3, 2020 at 5:31am PST

We’ll continue to keep you updated as this story develops.

