Melbourne Cup winning bets payouts, TAB

In a tricky afternoon for punters, Irish galloper Twilight Payment took out the 2020 Melbourne Cup.

But for those lucky few who took the plunge on the stallion priced at odds of 26-1, there were laughs all the way to the bank.

But one TAB customer in particular will be raking in the green after securing the entire First 4 dividend, paying out more than $64,000 at odds of 2684-1.

Spending just $24, the NSW punter’s brave decision to stand Twilight Payment out for first has paid off handsomely, as they picked out the rest of the top-four finishers.

Twilight Payment claims the 2020 Melbourne Cup. (Getty)

The punter successfully tipped Twilight Payment to take out the Cup with odds of $29.10 to win and $8.90 to place. They finished off their First 4 flexi bet by selecting Prince Of Arran, The Chosen One and Tiger Moth to place in a boxed First 4.

They collected a cool $64,418.50 for their plunge.

Meanwhile, a couple of brave souls who took a dive on Twilight Payment to take home the Cup outright are set to receive whopping pay-days

One punter is set to collect $130,000 off a $5000 bet at $26, and another to take home $65,000 on a $2500 at $26 to win.