Melbourne Cup reaction | Anthony Van Dyck horse death, animal rights claims ‘garbage’

As the dust settles on another memorable running of the Melbourne Cup, the animal rights activists are at it again – calling for the racing industry to be banned after the death of stayer Anthony Van Dyck, which broke down in the Flemington home straight.

Yes, it’s a tragedy just like any other accident in sport, but don’t you dare tell me the trainers, jockeys, owners and stablehands are cruel to these magnificent animals. In fact, they treat the horses better than a member of their own family.

I can speak from experience because the racing industry gave me my start and I’ve made plenty of life-long friends, some of whom are multi-millionaires and others who live pay cheque to pay cheque.

These hard-working individuals are up in the early hours of the morning to ensure the horses are fed and watered. They also spend hours mucking out boxes, galloping them at track work and making sure they’re comfortable in the stables.

Does that sound like an industry that mistreats animals?

Anthony Van Dyck runs in the 2020 Melbourne Cup with Hugh Bowman aboard before breaking down. (Getty)

Anthony Van Dyck’s death is the fifth in the past 40 Melbourne Cups and the second in 177 races at Flemington. Are they the sort of numbers that warrant an urgent investigation? More people die on our roads every week, so where are those people wanting cars, trucks and buses banned?

Instead, we’ve got the annual protests from The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), who rallied on Monday with people donning horse heads and carrying signs saying “you bet they die” and “nup to the cup”, along with whips and starter guns shooting fake blood into the air.

It didn’t take long for the organisation to condemn the racing industry after the death of last year’s Epsom Derby winner, but they need to be called out over the concerns they raise. PETA wants an immediate investigation, describing Anthony Van Dyck’s death as the “most recent in a long line of dead horses who are victims of the disgrace that stops the nation”.

I’ll repeat: he’s the fifth stayer to die in the last 40 years.

Anthony Van Dyck during his win in the Investec Derby at Epsom last year. (Getty)

PETA also claims that “while the industry focuses on the money made from animal suffering, glossing over the bleeding lungs, broken bones, and death, the reality of the abusive racing industry is that horses are made to run to the detriment of their health”.

That’s garbage, given these thoroughbreds are actually bred to race.

I find the hypocrisy from these people on Melbourne Cup Day quite extraordinary, when they’re happy to take advantage of a public holiday in Victoria to push their agenda and spruik their nonsense about the mistreatment of animals in the racing industry.

The same goes for the social media hacks who post about the cruelty to animals, yet spend Cup Day with their friends and colleagues at a local pub or club. If they’re opposed to horses running in The Race That Stops the Nation, why aren’t they at work?

Jye McNeil and Twilight Payment win the 2020 Melbourne Cup. (Getty)

The constant attacks on the racing industry from animal rights organisations like PETA are pathetic, misguided and offensive.

I’ve spoken to several trainers who are more than happy to show them through their stables to prove how well the horses are being treated, if it means they stop spreading misinformation about an industry which guarantees the animals are looked after throughout their racing careers and in retirement.

To prove my point, I’d encourage everyone to make a visit to Living Legends in Victoria, which was established to nurture the deep connection between the community and the past champions and to promote life after racing for all horses.

Apache Cat, Fields of Omagh, Prince of Penzance, Brew and Efficient are just some of the racing legends who stand at a wonderful property at Greenvale.

It’s time the animal activists find a new target, because the racing industry has come a long-long way in ensuring the well-being of its horses.

