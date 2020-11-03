Massachusetts issues new restrictions and a stay-at-home advisory.

The governor of Massachusetts announced on Monday a curfew and new restrictions on gatherings and nonessential businesses in an attempt to curb a spike in cases in the commonwealth.
Gov. Charlie Baker issued a stay-at-home advisory for the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning on Friday. The advisory urges people to “only leave home to go to work or school, or for essential needs,” such as emergency medical care or going to the grocery store. It also discourages gatherings at home with “anybody outside of your household.”
New cases per day in Massachusetts have increased by 92 percent over the past two weeks, according to a New York Times database. As of Sunday, there was an average of 1,306 new cases per day over the past week.
Governor Baker also issued an executive order on Monday that requires certain nonessential businesses to close at 9:30 p.m., effective on Friday. Restaurants, bars and liquor stores must stop serving liquor at that , and restaurants must end in-person dining, though they may continue takeout and delivery services.
The order will shutter businesses like movie theaters, casinos, gyms and pools at 9:30 p.m. Indoor and outdoor events, as well as youth and adult sports activities, will not be allowed.
A separate, revised order released on Monday by the governor put restrictions on private events, regardless of the . Indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings will be capped at 25 people.
At public event venues and other public settings, indoor gatherings will be limited to 25 people. Dependent on the community’s risk level, outdoor events in public will be limited to a maximum of 50 or 100 people.
In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont announced similar restrictions at a news conference on Monday. Starting Friday, restaurants will be required to close at 9:30 p.m., he said, though takeout and delivery will still be allowed after that .
Event venues will be limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors, Mr. Lamont said, and restaurants and churches will be limited to 50 percent capacity. Restaurants will be limited to eight people per table.
Mr. Lamont urged people to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., adding that gatherings should end by 9:30 p.m.