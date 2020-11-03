Marketing agencies are snapping up British real estate to replicate the success of US-based TikTok creator houses, with at least three appearing since March (Katharine Gemmell/Bloomberg)

Katharine Gemmell / Bloomberg:
Marketing agencies are snapping up British real estate to replicate the success of US-based TikTok creator houses, with at least three appearing since March — TikTok stars are moving into all-expenses-paid luxury mansions in the U.K. after U.S. marketing agencies pioneered the lucrative trend
