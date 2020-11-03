Mark Cuban Gives An Update On Delonte West’s Recovery Status

Over the years fans have expressed their concerns for former NBA star Delontae West as he had been spotted on the street a few times. However, after he was spotted on the streets of Dallas back in September, it looks like a positive change has finally come.

On Tuesday, Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, shared some new photos of Delontae as he gave everyone an update on his recovery status.

Mark said, “Because we all want something to feel great about today here is your Delonte West update. It’s still an uphill battle, but he is climbing.”

As we previously reported, after a recent viral photo of Delonte out on the streets of Dallas started to go viral and fans expressed their concern, a video of Mark and Delonte is a local convenient store surfaced and sources connected to West’s family told TMZ that Mark had finally got in contact with Delonte.

It was reported that many former teammates and coaches were trying to get in touch with Delonte to help him out.

Shortly after, it was reported, that Delonte had agreed to check into rehab. Mark and Delonte’s mother was able to convince him to get the help that he needed.

We’re glad to Delonte in better spirits and we’ll continue to keep him lifted in prayer.

