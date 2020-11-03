Manoj Bajpayee tells why he chose to star in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari



Manoj Bajpayee can play any role with aplomb, be it that of a dreaded gangster, a serial killer, a homosexual professor fighting for his rights or a family man who has some hidden agendas. Manoj Bajpayee is a versatile actor but one must agree that it’s a treat to watch this artiste in comedy films as his comic-timing is pitch-perfect.



Manoj Bajpayee’s next is a slapstick comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Speaking to a leading daily on why he chose to act in this film, he commented, “It’s not a slapstick comedy. It’s a situational comedy with a unique story, so it was right up my alley,” said the actor to the daily.





He praised director Abhishek Sharma as well. “Abhishek is a no-frills guy. If someone doesn’t point you to him, you won’t know he is the director. The humour in the film is observational. I play a wedding detective who gets a kick out of finding the flaws in potential grooms. The laughs in this film are genuine; there are no gimmicks. Some people are great at slapstick comedies — Charlie Chaplin, for instance, but he was always saying something far bigger than the film itself.”

The comedy is said to have lots of twists and turns and is said to be game of cat and mouse between Manoj and Diljit.