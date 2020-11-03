Madosh Tambwe salivates over ‘insane’ Sharks backline talent

Sharks winger Madosh Tambwe has marvelled at the level of backline that surrounds him at the Durban side.

Tambwe scored in a six-try win over the Pumas last Saturday, the Sharks best performance since the restart.

The 23-year-old has slotted in seamlessly to life and the team in Durban, since joining from the Lions.

Sharks winger Madosh Tambwe, who scored one of their six tries in a stellar win over the Pumas last weekend, said the level of talent at the Durban side was “insane”.

The Sharks found their groove in Nelspruit last weekend, scoring six converted tries against a Pumas side that was stubborn and physical against the Stormers the week before.

It was the Sharks’ best performance of the Super Rugby Unlocked campaign so far and one that Sean Everitt said this week was made possible by the excellent set-piece application by the forwards.

“We’ve got a great backline and we showed what we are capable of in Super Rugby earlier in the year,” said Tambwe, who is in his first year with the Sharks since leaving the Lions.

“We scored some magnificent tries and it’s good to have the okes back again and scoring tries again, which is what we’re all about.

“The talent in the team is … it’s insane how talented the guys are. To be part of it is something I’m grateful of, to be at such a great place, full of talented people.”

Tambwe slotted in quite seamlessly into the Sharks backline this year, in a way not too dissimilar to how No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe looked quite at home in the back row since his move from the Stormers.

The 23-year-old speedster has gotten plenty of minutes in the absence of Springbok S’bu Nkosi, who has recently returned from injury, and after the other Bok Makazole Mapimpi left to take up a loan stint in Japan.

Although Tambwe didn’t restart the season with the rest of the team post lockdown because of hamstring tear, it didn’t take him long to contribute a 42-19 win in Mbombela.

“I had a grade 2 tear in my left hamstring and was out for eight weeks,” he said.

“I’m just glad to be back out there on the field playing rugby again. I had a great moment in the Pumas game but, like I said, it’s great to be back and contributing to the team.

“After the back end of the loss to the Bulls we had to do thorough introspection about who we are as a team and what we stand for.

“We did our homework and we told ourselves that we are going to give ourselves another chance to go up to Nelspruit, where we know it’s not going to be an easy game, and try to go and win.

“We knew they were going to fight from the first to the 80th minute and we just said amongst each other that we are going to put up a fight. That’s what we did.”

Tambwe said he has enjoyed every minute in Durban since moving down to the east coast.

“My stay in Durban has been a pleasant one. I’ve enjoyed every single minute I’ve spent here. “