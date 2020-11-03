Lori Loughlin Terrified Of Prison

Lori Loughlin is reportedly afraid of being behind bars after turning herself in to begin a two-month sentence over the college admissions scandal.

“Of course Lori is scared to be in prison but she can’t wait to get this over with,” a source close to her told HollywoodLife. “She hasn’t been thinking about anything but putting this behind her as quickly as possible and moving forward with her life. This has been a nightmare that she never thought would happen.”

The source added that the actress has been at home preparing for her sentence.

“She’s a pretty spiritual person who loves yoga, pilates and meditates and has been trying to just be at peace with the situation and that’s what she’s been doing to prepare,” the source explains.

Loughlin reported to the FCI Dublin in California on October 30. She will be behind bars for two months. She was required to turn herself in anytime up to November 19.

Loughlin will serve two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service and pay a fine of $150,000.