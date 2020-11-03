Lori Loughlin Terrified Of Prison

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Lori Loughlin is reportedly afraid of being behind bars after turning herself in to begin a two-month sentence over the college admissions scandal.

“Of course Lori is scared to be in prison but she can’t wait to get this over with,” a source close to her told HollywoodLife. “She hasn’t been thinking about anything but putting this behind her as quickly as possible and moving forward with her life. This has been a nightmare that she never thought would happen.”

The source added that the actress has been at home preparing for her sentence.

