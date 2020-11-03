Lizzo Sends Inspiring Election Day Message While Posing Nude

“I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong. Let religion live in the churches and places of worship… the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations.. and out of Congress,” the “Good as Hell” performer continued. “I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated.”

To conclude, the singer told her followers, “We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today’s the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting.”

Over the past few weeks, Lizzo has showed her patriotism through many star spangled style moments.

Last week, the 32-year-old dressed up as her version of Uncle Sam, sharing a photo of her American flag bra and red curly locks. She captioned the picture, “Auntie Sam realness – RECLAIMING MY TIME MY COUNTRY MY RIGHTS.”

She even shared a video of herself dropping off her ballot in the red, white and blue ensemble.