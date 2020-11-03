While Queensland and NSW enjoy a break from the wet weather, large parts of the country are set to be impacted by a line of storms stretching across three states today.

Troughs and a front are generating showers and isolated storms, extending from northern western Australia to Tasmania.

Line of storms to impact several states today. November 4, 2020. (Weatherzone)

Showers are heaviest over South Australia and Tasmania today.

Warm air moving ahead of the trough will lead to a warm day for NSW and a ridge of high pressure is keeping southwest WA and Queensland clear.

Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the northeast. Late shower, warm in the southeast. Mostly sunny, mild-to-warm in the west.

There is a strong wind warning for Batemans Coast and Eden Coast.

Sydneysiders enjoy the sun at a Melbourne Cup event at the Opera Bar yesterday in Sydney, Australia. (Getty)

Sydney will be mostly sunny with a maximum temperature of 25C, with early fog patches in the west.

Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day, and reaching up to 30 km/h about the coast. Winds then becoming light in the late evening.

Canberra is also in for a warm day, with a top of 29C later this afternoon.

Forecasts show a chance of fog early this morning, clearing for a mostly sunny day. Medium chance of showers, most likely at night.

Showers, cool-to-cold in the southwest. Late shower, warm in the southeast. Mostly cloudy, warm in the northwest. Late shower, warm in the northeast.

Melbourne will be cooler than yesterday with cloudy conditions and a maximum of 23C. High chance of showers, most likely from late morning until early evening.

Hundreds packed St Kilda beach during the Melbourne Cup public holiday with warm weather encouraging large crowds.The race that stops a national failed to halt most out enjoying the sun on the popular foreshore as the weather topped 29 degrees. (Erin Pearson)

Sunny, mild-to-warm in the southeast. Mostly sunny, very warm in the northeast. Mostly sunny, hot in the west.

Brisbane will be sunny with temperatures ranging between 16C and 29C.

Showers, cool in the southeast. Clearing shower, cool-to-mild in central. Clearing shower, cool-to-mild in the west. Windy, mild-to-warm in north.

Adelaide will be cloudy with areas of morning fog about the hills.

Medium chance of showers, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening just in for the first game in the 2020 State of Origin series to be played at Adelaide Oval.

The chance of an early morning thunderstorm 15C and a maximum of 19C.

Mostly cloudy, mild-to-warm in the southwest. Clearing shower, cool-to-cold in the south. Sunny, warm in the northwest. Mostly sunny, hot in the northeast.

Perth will be partly cloudy with easterly winds of 20 to 30 km/h becoming light in the middle of the day and strengthening again in the late evening.

After a warm start to the week, temperatures will drop today with a minimum of 12C and maximum of 26C.

Windy with rain, mild in the southwest. Showers increasing, mild in the southeast. Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the northwest. Showers, mild in the northeast.

Hobart will be cloudy today with a high chance of showers in the far south, medium chance elsewhere.

Snow falling above 1000 metres in the evening. Winds NW 30 to 40 km/h turning W/SW 25 to 35 km/h in the late morning and afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures between 17C and 23C.

Mostly sunny, very warm in the north. Mostly sunny, hot over the interior. Sunny, very warm-to-hot in the south.

A hot day is forecast for Darwin with temperatures ranging between 26C and 35C.

Conditions will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and thunderstorms with gusty winds.