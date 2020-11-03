Lil Wayne Daughter Reginae Unveils New Breast Implants! (Twitter Says ‘Too Big’)

Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae just unveiled her brand new body, after undergoing great augmentation surgery, has learned.

Here’s what she used to look like:

And this is her now:

Most of Reginaes fans liked her new shape, and congratulated her on her new body.

But some of her fans were upset. They believed that the 21 year old social media star should have remained natural. One poster, who claims to have been a fan of Reginae’s for more than a decade wrote, :”Why did she do that to her body, they’re too big. I’m so upset that she decided to destroy her body.”

That seems like a bit of an overreacting to us. We like Reginae’s new shape, don’t you??

