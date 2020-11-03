Lil Wayne Allegedly Dumped by GF Denise Bidot for Supporting Trump

Instagram

The ‘Lollipop’ rapper, who has been catching the heat for appearing to endorse Donald Trump, reportedly has left his girlfriend ‘shocked’ and ‘disappointed’ with his political move.

Lil Wayne‘s endorsement for Donald Trump doesn’t not only earn him huge backlash, but also reportedly costs his love relationship. The rapper has allegedly been dumped by his girlfriend Denise Bidot over his support for the president.

A supposed friend of the plus-size fashion model tells that she broke up with the New Orleans native because she cannot date a Trump supporter. Bidot, who has been a supporter of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris since the beginning of the election season, “was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him,” according to her friend.

“She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part,” the friend of the 34-year-old beauty adds, without detailing other reasons that led to the alleged breakup.

And Denise has added fuel to the speculation that she has split from Tunechi as she recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram Stories which read, “Sometimes love just isn’t enough …,” with a broken heart emoji. She and Weezy are also no longer following each other on Instagram.

Weezy appeared to show his support for Trump on Thursday, October 29 after sharing a picture of his meeting with the president. “besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” he gushed about the president and his Platinum Plan in the caption, adding, “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

The 38-year-old star quickly came under fire, with 50 Cent posting on Instagram, “oh no WAYNE, I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE.” Lil Jon also showed his strong disagreement with Tunechi’s political views, tweeting, “HOW ABOUT F****** NOOOOOO.”

Trump later revealed that it was Weezy who reached out to him first for a meet-up. “Well, he wanted a meeting,” he told the press on Friday. “He asked for a meeting, and we had the meeting. And as you saw, the meeting went very well.” POTUS also spoke highly of Lil Wayne, saying, “He’s a really nice guy. He’s really an activist, in a very positive way.”