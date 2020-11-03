Lil Pump Vows To Leave The US If Trump Isn’t Re-Elected!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Rapper Lil Pump has threatened to leave the United States if President Trump is not reelected this month.

“Yo, no cap… If Trump does not get elected, I’m moving the f*ck out of here n*gga,” said Pump. “I’m going to Colombia, f*ck it.”

Trump is one of a few rappers who have spoken out in favor of Trump. After making the declaration, Twitter reacted, seemingly in favor of Pump leaving the country.

Like a few other rapper’s Pump seems to be supporting Trump because of Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan.

