Lil Nas X Slams Dave East For Homophobic Remarks

Bradley Lamb
2

Dave East was not a fan of Lil Nas X dressing up as Nicki Minaj for Halloween — and hopped on Instagram to express his disgust.

“And y’all was mad at me about this n*gga,” Dave East wrote alongside an Instagram post of Lil Nas X’s Halloween costume. “Bati mon bun up!!!!” he wrote in a separate post, adding, “I gotta move to Jamaica, @PopcaanMusic on my wayyyyy chubble.” 

Lil Nas X caught wind of East’s comments and clapped back:

