Layer1 co-founder takes former business partner to court By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Jakov Dolic, co-founder of the U.S.-based (BTC) mining company Layer1, has filed a lawsuit against his former business partner, Alexander Liegl.

According to court documents filed on October 30, Dolic claimed that Liegl had ultimately failed to raise funds for the company. As a result, Dolic said that he had to pay $16.24 million out of pocket to purchase a power plant for the mining firm. He also claimed to have spent an additional $3.5 million expanding the plant.