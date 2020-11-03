La La Anthony Defended Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Party

“People are gonna have something to say about everything.”
Not only did she plan a huge birthday party, but she flew all her friends and family to a private island where they could celebrate together – in the middle of a pandemic. And then, she bragged about it all over social media.
In an Instagram post, Kim explained that after two weeks of health screenings, she surprised her “closest inner circle” with the trip to the island. After describing all of their activities, she wrote, “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”
Obviously, the internet was appalled with her obnoxious display of wealth during a GLOBAL PANDEMIC. You know, where tons of people are financially and emotionally struggling, sick, and dying.
Earlier this week, Khloé Kardashian responded to the backlash on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. When the talk show host brought up the public’s response to the party, Khloé said, “I haven’t heard a lot about it, but I did hear that people were upset that we all went out of town… I don’t want that to overshadow all the greatness that happened.”
And now, La La Anthony, one of Kim’s closest friends, has spoken out against the uproar caused by the birthday bash.
“I just know we live in a world where people are gonna have something to say about everything,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “There’s something that’s gonna be said about everything. You wear a black top, you shoulda wore a red one. You wore a blue top, why didn’t you wear the black one?”
“It’s just the world we live in, and I don’t really get too caught up in that.”
“I know what we’re all doing individually when it comes to charities, when it comes to using our platforms, when it comes to voting, when it comes to prison reform, when it come to the millions of things that we’re doing,” the TV personality continued.
“We try to just help the world in general, and that’s what matters to me. It’s not just about going on an island and taking a beautiful picture. I mean, there’s a lot more to what all of us do in our day-to-day lives than that. That’s what matters. I’d rather amplify that side of what we’re doing.”
What do you think about Kim K’s party and La La’s defense of it? LMK in the comments below!
