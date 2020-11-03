Kylin Hill opts out to prepare for NFL Draft

Hill previously planned to become eligible for the 2020 draft but instead elected to return for his senior season. He gained 58 yards on 15 rushing attempts this year but missed the Oct. 17 game against the Texas A,amp;M Aggies and last Saturday’s contest versus the Alabama Crimson Tide for undisclosed reasons.

Earlier reports claimed Hill served a suspension for at least the showdown with Texas A,amp;M.

Hill’s stock in mock drafts rose dramatically after he tallied 1,350 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns during the 2019 campaign. Charlie Campbell of Walter Football projects Hill could be a second-round pick in next year’s draft class.