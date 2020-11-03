Kristen Stewart’s Partner Shared A Rare Photo Of Them

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Kristen Stewart can be a pretty private person, and that certainly extends to her relationship with her partner, screenwriter Dylan Meyer.


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

Earlier today, Meyer shared a rare snap of her and Stewart while urging everyone out there to get out the vote.

“I really hope you vote,” she said. “There are lots of crucial issues on your ballot besides the presidency and your voice truly does make a difference.”


Bg010 / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty Images

“The opportunity to have a say in the laws that govern you is precious, please don’t waste it.”


Tibrina Hobson / FilmMagic

The polls may be closing, but it’s never too late to register to vote. Check out And Still I Vote for more resources on becoming a voter.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR