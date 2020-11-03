Kris Jenner Shares Rare Update on Rob Kardashian Amid Spotlight Return

It was just last month Kris was moved to tears by another thoughtful tribute to her ex-husband. For Kim’s 40th birthday, Kanye West surprised the fashion mogul and her family with a life-like hologram of the late attorney. After seeing the one-of-a-kind gift, Kris told Andy Cohen on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live that everyone was overcome with emotions.

“It started and we just all started to cry. It was just so intense,” she explained. “I must have watched it 20 times. It was really good. He is the king of gifts and he worked on that for a really long time. So it was definitely one of the most incredible things I have ever seen. It was really wild.”

“All you could hear was each other crying,” she added. “It was really, really emotional. It was really emotional… It was intense, and it was a beautiful, beautiful moment, so I just wanted to kind of enjoy that.”