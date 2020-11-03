Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors With A Simple Tweet

Roommates, Khloe Kardashian has been at the center of increasing pregnancy rumors practically all year long and she has previously publicly responded to them—and recently did so again. Replying to a fan on her Twitter account, Khloe quickly shut down the pregnancy rumors with a short and simple tweet.

As a result of the likelihood that Khloe Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson have rekindled their relationship despite multiple cheating scandals before and after Khloe gave birth to their daughter True Thompson, Khloe has been the subject on continuous rumors that she is pregnant with baby number two.

Well, Khloe recently responded to a fan on social media and let her know that while the general public may think she’s expecting…her toned abs say otherwise. When a fan wrote, “Idc I’m still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she’s pregnant.” Khloe responded, writing “Well my abs say otherwise babe.”

This is definitely a more gentle response to the rumors because back in May, Khloe was not so nice about it. She tweeted at the time:

“SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. The nasty things you’re saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true. … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

Meanwhile, as we previously reported, Khloe and Tristan along with baby True decided to dress as a family for Halloween with themed costumes centered around Cleopatra—again adding fuel to the belief that they are indeed back together.

