Kevin Love invests in first mental health gym initiative

Kevin Love has been a fierce and tireless advocate for raising mental health awareness ever since he suffered an anxiety attack a few seasons ago. The Cleveland Cavaliers star’s commitment to the cause has such deep personal meaning has continued with his role in the recent opening of a mental health gym.

It was reported this week that Love is now an investor in Coa, a venture that is behind what is heralded as the first gym of its kind.

Coa co-founder and chief clinical officer Dr. Emily Anhalt recently explained exactly what the mental health gym aspires to achieve for its clients.

“Mental fitness isn’t one and done. You can’t do it for a weekend or a week and then think that you’re good,” Anhalt told Inside Hook. “It’s an ongoing process, a regimen, a routine that you do over time. So our classes will create space for people to practice with regularity and we definitely hope they’ll practice solo. But we also know something really special happens in a group setting, and we hope people will keep coming back to hone their skills and maintain that community.”

Coa is presently testing out its emotional fitness curriculum at mental health pop-up gyms in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vancouver and Toronto. It’s expected that clients will take lessons learned during sessions and apply them at home. Another goal of the venture is to make taking care of one’s mental health not such a taboo topic.

Love’s role as an investor in Coa is certainly a great fit given his longtime efforts to destigmatize mental health issues. In September, the Cavaliers superstar penned an essay for The Players’ Tribune titled, “To Anybody Going Through It.” The piece explores how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has personally impacted him and his mental health.

Love’s continued and inspiring push to raise mental health awareness began shortly after he suffered a panic attack in November 2017.