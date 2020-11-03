Kareena Kapoor Khan slays in a stylish floor length dress as she steps out

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stylish in the simplest of attires and that’s what happens when you have a personality to support the good looks. The actress is pregnant for the second time and just like she broke the internet with her maternity looks the first time she was pregnant, the second time doesn’t seem any different.

Kareena has been stepping out in everything from suits to pant-suits, midis and what not, acing maternity fashion like a pro. Today, the diva stepped out in a white long dress with grey print on it, looking beautiful as ever. She put her hair back in a pony tail and opted for a sleek pair of sunglasses to complete the look. Kareena waved at the paparazzi waiting to catch a glimpse of her as she made her way into her residence. Scroll through for the latest pictures.