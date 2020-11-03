Kanye West Says He Will Cure Hunger & End Homelessness If Elected

Kanye West is making a last-ditch attempt to win voters, vowing to end homelessness and hunger if he is elected as president.

“We will cure hunger. There are people sleeping in parking lots,” the rapper tweeted. “We as a people will heal. We will insure the well being of each other. I was just speaking with someone that told me their life story and they used to be homeless We must and will cure homelessness and hunger We have the capability as a species.”

He continued, “I hear people say … this person is cool and this person is not cool… people are cool… man has never invented anything as awesome as a an actual person but sometimes we value the objects we create over life itself.”

He went on to add, “So many of us need so much less than we have especially when so many of us are in need.”

Kanye has already admitted that he could not win the election after entering the race too late. Many believe he is trying to siphon votes away from Biden to help his pal, Donald Trump.